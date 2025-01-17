Budget 2025: The government will hold the upcoming Budget session between January 31 and February 13, 2025, according to news channel NDTV. After the recently concluded stakeholder consultations with industry experts, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely present the second full budget of the Modi 3.0 government on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 11 am in the Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian stock market will remain open for regular trading on February 1 for the budget session. Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26. In a circular, the exchanges said: “On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, the Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025." Usually, the Indian financial market is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Budget 2025: Industry seeks tax relief for middle class The industry expects significant announcements from Budget 2025, including income tax breaks, GST rate rationalisation, industry-specific policies, and more, to revive the economy and boost consumer sentiments. Industry leaders have highlighted the need for reforms across income tax, investment boost, fiscal policies, and market operations to provide relief to the middle class.

Market experts also seek the simplification of TDS rules for non-resident Indians (NRIs), and revising GST provisions for mutual funds, which could further reduce compliance burdens and encourage broader participation.

According to India Inc. leaders, the upcoming budget presents a challenging yet critical opportunity for the government to address the macroeconomic hurdles, enhance public expenditure, and implement targeted reforms that could restore the confidence of India's investors and propel India's growth trajectory.

This will be Sitharaman's eighth straight budget presentation. Previously, Morarji Desai presented the Budget six consecutive times. Interestingly, Morarji Desai presented Budgets for a record 10 times, followed by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram nine times. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh presented five consecutive Budgets between 1991 and 1995. Pranab Mukherjee also presented five times consecutively out of his eight presentations.