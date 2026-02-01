Budget 2026: Centre to restructure Power Finance Corp., REC

The Centre will restructure power sector-focused financial institutions, Power Finance Corp. Ltd and REC Ltd, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2026 speech.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said the move is in line with the target to strengthen public-sector financial institutions.

“The vision for NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) for 'Viksit Bharat' has been outlined for clear targets for credit disbursements and technology adoption in order to scale and improve efficiency in the public sector NBFCs. As a first step, it is proposed to restructure PFC and REC,” she said.

Advertisement

The development comes at a time when both PFC and REC are playing a key role in India's energy security and energy transition roadmap.

Restructuring of PFC and REC will improve the scale and efficiency of these public-sector NBFCs as part of a broader push to strengthen public-sector financial institutions, said Suddhasatta Kundu, director for power sector advisory at Nangia & Co. and Llp.

“With India targeting net zero by 2070, sustainable development across sectors will be required, and PFC and REC, both with their infrastructure financing experience, will be key to financing growth in non-power sectors like metro, bridges, and ports, which these institutions are already venturing into,” Kundu said.

For the second quarter of 2025-26, PFC posted a 2% rise in its net profit to ₹4,462 crore, compared to ₹4,370 crore in the same period a year ago. Its total income rose 11.7% year-on-year during the period to ₹14,756 crore.

Advertisement

For Q2 FY26, REC posted an over 9% increase on-year in its net profit to ₹4,414.93 crore on the back of higher income. Its total revenue in the second quarter rose 10.62% to ₹15,162.38 crore from ₹13,706.31 crore in the year-ago period.