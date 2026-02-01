Budget 2026: Check Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree look this year; see her evolving fashion over the years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 saree looks like a traditional Ilkal saree from Karnataka. Ilkal sarees often feature grid or check patterns across the body. FM Sitharaman went for a deep maroon-purple look this year, with prominent gold zari borders.

She is wearing a mustard-coloured sweater to deal with the Delhi cold. She is also sporting a handwoven woollen shawl with it.

Also Read | Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman meets President Murmu

Ilkal sarees are known for their firm borders and contrasting pallu. Some reports, however, are calling it a handwoven kancheevaram silk sari. Some are calling it a Kanchipuram silk saree.

View full Image India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves as she holds a folder bearing the Government of India's emblem, while leaving her office to present the annual federal budget in parliament, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain ( REUTERS )

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament today, 1 February at 11 AM IST. The presentation will be live-streamed on the Union Budget Portal and the official mobile app for nationwide access.

Budget 2026 is historic as it is the first Union Budget in independent India to be presented on a Sunday. It also marks Sitharaman’s 9th consecutive budget. This is the highest consecutive Budget presentation by any finance minister so far.

With 9 budgets, Sitharaman has matched P Chidambaram’s tally. She is now just one short of Morarji Desai’s all-time record of 10.

Continuing the paperless tradition started in 2021, FM Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 on a digital tablet carried in a red Bahi Khata-style pouch.

The Budget 2026 process started with the traditional Halwa Ceremony on 27 January. In an unusual move, the BSE and NSE are holding special Sunday trading sessions during Budget Day.

Budget Day: Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree tradition

Nirmala Sitharaman has turned her Budget Day saree choices into a form of symbolic messaging. Each year, it reflects a broader economic mood, regional focus or policy signal.

Last year, she wore a Madhubani saree from Bihar, decorated with fish motifs. The choice aligned with policy attention towards Bihar ahead of state elections in 2025.

In 2024, she combined Mangalagiri cotton from Andhra Pradesh with Tussar silk from Bengal. It subtly hinted at regional development at a time when Andhra Pradesh received major financial commitments.

Also Read | Why FM Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech today will be unlike any before

The red Ilkal saree from Karnataka in 2023 conveyed strength and continuity. The Kasuti embroidery reflects cultural heritage. Again, it subtly referred to the state elections that year.

In 2022, the Bomkai saree from Odisha highlighted rural empowerment and artisan livelihoods. During the pandemic recovery year of 2021, her Pochampally Ikat saree from Telangana represented resilience.