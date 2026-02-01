Budget 2026 highlight: India cuts aid for Iran's Chabahar Port to zero— what's in store for Bangladesh, Maldives

No allocation has been made for Chabahar Port in the Union Budget 2026. The Budget document revealed that while the maximum allocation has been made towards Bhutan at ₹2,288 crore, no budget has been set for Chabahar Port, unlike previous years.

In the financial year 2024-2025, the Indian government had set aside ₹400 crore for the Chabahar Port project in Iran. In 2025-2026, the budget for the port stood at ₹100 crore, which was later revised to ₹400 crore.

Slashing the budget for the Chabahar Port to zero marks a significant shift in the backdrop of Middle East tensions and US President Donald Trump's trade war.

This came despite India and Iran signing a 10-year agreement to develop the strategically significant Chabahar Port in Iran.

The project is seen as vital for India’s access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. The long-term agreement grants India the operations of the Shahid Beheshti terminal in Chabahar.

India's pause in aid for this strategically important post also came after Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on countries trading with Tehran.

How much did other neighbours get? The budget allocation under “Aid to Countries” was increased to ₹5,686 crore in FY 2026-27, about 4 percent higher than last year’s Budget Estimates of ₹5,483 crore.

However, the outlay was around ₹100 crore lower than the Rs. 5,785 crore provided in the Revised Estimates for 2025–26.

The allocation for Bangladesh was halved as compared to what it was given in FY 2025-26. In the Budget 2025-26, Bangladesh was allotted ₹120 crore.

That number, however, was reduced to ₹34 crore in the revised estimate. This year, the violence- and protest-hit country has been allotted ₹60 crore.

Meanwhile, Bhutan remains the largest recipient of Indian aid, with its allocation rising by about 6 percent to ₹2,289 crore.

Nepal’s allocation increases to ₹800 crore, while Sri Lanka’s aid rose by about one-third to ₹400 crore.

