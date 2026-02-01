Budget 2026: ₹20,000 cr incentives for carbon capture, utilization, storage

The Centre will roll out a scheme to incentivize the carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies with an outlay of ₹20,000 crore for a period of five years, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget 2026 speech.

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, Sitharaman said the government would incentivize these technologies to scale up and achieve higher readiness levels in end-use applications across sectors.

CCUS would be used across five key sectors: power, steel, cement, refineries, and chemicals.

" ₹20,000 crore for CCUS in the next five years for readiness and end-use applications will help in blue hydrogen production for industries like steel, cement, etc.," said Suddhasatta Kundu, director for power sector advisory, Nangia and Co. Llp.

Carbon emissions India’s power and industrial sectors contributed around 1,600 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions (about 60%) of the total emissions of 2,600mtpa in 2020. The remaining 40% of emissions come from distributed point emissions sources such as agriculture, transport, and buildings, which are not amenable to CCUS, according to data from government think tank NITI Aayog.

“Fuelled by economic growth across sectors as well as rapid urbanization, emissions from these sectors are expected to increase to nearly 2,300mtpa by the year 2030, thus making their capture and abatement critical,” said a NITI Aayoga report.

India is the third-largest emitter of CO2 in the world after China and the US, with estimated annual emissions of about 2.6 gigatonnes per annum (gtpa).

The move comes in the backdrop of India's ambitious climate and energy transition goals. The Centre has committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2050 and reaching net zero by 2070.