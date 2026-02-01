Budget 2026: Infrastructure push to focus on Tier 2, Tier 3 cities—key announcements by FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have become ‘growth centres’ and announced a slew of measures to improve infrastructure, ranging from increased public capex to setting up an infrastructure risk fund, and other connectivity measures, including freight corridors and inland waterways.

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 'Union Budget 2026-27' in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 'Union Budget 2026-27' in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.(Sansad TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, during her Union Budget 2026 speech, announced a sustained infrastructure push, particularly targeting cities with populations of over 5 lakh.

Declaring that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities had expanded into "growth centres", the FM highlighted that public capital expenditure has grown "manifold" from 2 lakh crore in FY2014-15 to 11.2 lakh crore in BE2025-26.

The FM proposed increasing this allocation further, earmarking 12.2 lakh crore for public capex in FY2026-27 to "continue the momentum."

To strengthen the confidence of private developers as part of the infrastructure push, Sitharaman proposed setting up an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide prudentially calibrated partial credit guarantee to lenders.

"I propose to accelerate recycling of significant real-estate assets of the CPSEs through the setting up of dedicated rights," she added.

As part of the infra push, she also announced the setting up of dedicated freight corridors connecting Dankuni in the east to Surat in the West, and the operationalisation of 20 new waterways over the next five years.

She also said that training institutes would be set up as regional centres of excellence for the "development of required manpower" for the proposed 20 new waterways.

"This will benefit youth in the entire stretch of the waterways to train and acquire skills," Sitharaman said.

She also announced the setting up of a ship repair ecosystem in Varanasi and Patna to cater to the inland waterways, new and old.

The FM also proposed the launch of a coastal cargo promotion scheme to incentivise a modal shift to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal shipping from 6% to 12% by 2047.

She also floated a proposal to incentivise the manufacture of indigenous seaplanes to promote last-mile connectivity and tourism.

Further, to support the infrastructure push, Sitharaman said, "A scheme for enhancement of construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing of high-value, technology-advanced CIE. This can range from firefighting equipment to lifts to tunnel boring machines."

