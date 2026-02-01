Budget 2026 Key Announcement

Livemint
Updated1 Feb 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares for Budget presentation
Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares for Budget presentation(PTI)

TDS on sale of immovable property by NRI to be deducted by resident buyer

People can update returns even after reassessment proceedings completed

Non-audit business cases and trusts allowed to file returns till August 31

India has revised higher its expenditure goal to 53.5 lakh crore versus 49.6 lakh crore in FY26.

•⁠ Net market borrowing estimated at 11.7 lakh crore

•⁠ Gross market borrowing seen at 17.2 lakh crore

•⁠ Net tax receipts estimated at 28.7 lakh crore in FY27

7 high-speed rail corridors proposed:

 

Mumbai to Pune,  

Pune to Hyderabad, 

Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 

Hyderabad to Chennai, 

Chennai to Bengaluru,  

Bengaluru to Varanasi,  

Varanasi to Siliguri

India earmarks capex of 12.02 lakh crore outlay for FY27 to further the reforms push: FM

Rare earth corridors in mineral rich TN, Kerala, Odisha and Andhra. FM proposes to launch scheme to support states in establishing three dedicated chemical parks

