Budget 2026 Key Announcement

TDS on sale of immovable property by NRI to be deducted by resident buyer

People can update returns even after reassessment proceedings completed

Non-audit business cases and trusts allowed to file returns till August 31

India has revised higher its expenditure goal to ₹53.5 lakh crore versus ₹49.6 lakh crore in FY26. •⁠ Net market borrowing estimated at ₹11.7 lakh crore •⁠ Gross market borrowing seen at ₹17.2 lakh crore •⁠ Net tax receipts estimated at ₹28.7 lakh crore in FY27

7 high-speed rail corridors proposed: Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, Chennai to Bengaluru, Bengaluru to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri

India earmarks capex of ₹12.02 lakh crore outlay for FY27 to further the reforms push: FM