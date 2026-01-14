Budget 2026: Key dates to keep in mind as FM Sitharaman prepares to present Union Budget soon

Budget 2026 dates: Every year, people across India wait eagerly for the decisions announced during Union Budget, which is presented by the Finance Minister typically on 1 February.

This time, Budget 2026 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Centre has already notified the schedule for the Budget Session, under which the Union Budget 2026 will be presented.

What is Union Budget? The Union Budget is an annual exercise when the finance minister lays forth the year's financial statement before both Houses of the Parliament under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. The Budget typically contains the estimated annual receipts and expenditure of the following financial year.

The Union Budget also announces tax amendment proposals, key areas for expenditure and development, proposed policies, and reforms.

Budget 2026 is significant because this is the 9th consecutive time FM Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the annual financial statement. Next year, she will equal Moraji Desai's record to present 10 Budgets. Sitharaman is the only finance minister to have presented nine Budgets in a row.

Budget 2026 will also be the second full fledged Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led central government. Last year, Sitharaman presented the Budget in July after the government was voted to power.

Budget 2026: Key dates to keep in mind Budget 2026 will not just be a one-day affair. The preparations to presenting the Budget this year is already underway and the decisions are almost finalised. Before and after Budget 2026 will be presented, there will be a few important dates that people must note.

Here are the key dates regarding Budget 2026 you must keep in mind —

28 January: The Budget Session will commence at the Parliament with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses.

29 January: According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on this day.

31 January: Sitharaman is expected to present the Economic Survey on this day. The Economic Survey, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, is presented by the finance minister a day ahead of Budget. The survey is prepared by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran.

1 February: Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2026 at 11 am at the Lok Sabha.

13 February: The first half of the Budget Session ends.

9 March: The second half of the Budget Session will begin on this day.

2 April: The final day of the Budget Session, after which Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die.