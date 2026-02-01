Budget 2026: One-time scheme for foreign assets disclosure announced by FM Sitharaman—what we know so far

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2026 speech, announced a one-time foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers like students, tech professionals, and relocated Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

The scheme, called the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST – DS), will provide a six-month time frame, offering stakeholders a defined period to ensure compliance.

Also Read | Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 Live: Revised ITR filing deadline extended

The one-time scheme is for individuals who failed to disclose overseas income and assets earlier, as well as for those who had declared income and paid tax but could not disclose foreign assets.

The measure is intended at enhancing financial transparency and regulatory compliance by providing an opportunity for voluntary compliance.

Eligible participants can regularize disclosures and obtain a nil tax certificate where applicable.

“There is no penalty presently for non-disclosure of non-immovable foreign assets with aggregate value less than ₹20 lakh," FM Sitharaman said.

"I propose to also provide them with immunity from prosecution with retrospective effect from 1 October 2024,” she added during her Budget speech.

Other measures announced for small taxpayers

The announcement of the FAST - DS scheme was part of a slew of taxpayer-friendly measures laid out in the Union Budget 2026, which included a new rule-based, automated scheme aimed at easing compliance for small taxpayers.

