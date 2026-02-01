Budget 2026: Priyanka Chaturvedi’s prediction for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree comes true

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s prediction for Budget 2026 has apparently come true. But, it was not about any economic moves. Chaturvedi’s assumption was about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree on the Budget Day.

FM Sitharaman delivered her 9th consecutive Budget in Parliament today, a record for any Finance Minister in India. She chose a Kanjeevaram silk saree, also known as a Kanchipuram saree, made in Tamil Nadu.

Such sarees are woven using pure mulberry silk. Those are known for their rich texture and wide contrast borders.

Every year, the finance minister uses her Budget Day saree to showcase Indian handloom traditions. However, according to Priyanka Chaturvedi, FM Sitharaman’s choice of saree carries a political undertone.

“I hope the Finance Minister presents the nation’s Budget and not election-going state Budget, where we see her present the Budget, wearing Tamil Nadu handloom weave, speaking parts of speech in Bengali, with a policy announcement for tea gardens of Assam,” Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI on 31 January.

The Shiv Sena UBT MP’s ‘prediction’ was a direct reference to FM Sitharaman’s subtle political message ahead of state elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the official schedule for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. However, the state elections are likely to be held in April-May.

The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, led by MK Stalin, is scheduled to end its term on May 10, 2026. The ECI typically releases the full schedule (notification, nomination and polling dates about one to two months before the election.

Assam and West Bengal are also going for elections this year. Bengal is expected to take place in March–April. The current 17th West Bengal Legislative Assembly term, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expires on 7 May.

Assam elections will likely be held in March-April. The current 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is scheduled to end its tenure on 20 May.

This morning, Chaturvedi claimed on social media that the FM wore a “Tamil Nadu Handloom weave”. “As predicted,” she wrote.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree tradition For the last three years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has apparently chosen Budget Day sarees in accordance with the upcoming state election.

In 2023, she chose a red Ilkal silk saree with Kasuti embroidery. It was widely linked to the Karnataka elections later that year.

In 2024, she highlighted two states. For the Interim Budget, she wore a blue Tussar silk saree with Kantha work from Bengal. It was ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

For the full Budget, she selected an off-white Mangalgiri saree from Andhra Pradesh. Also, major financial support was announced for the state after the NDA’s poll victory that year.