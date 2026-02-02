No glide path

Last year, the government said it will ensure that debt as a share of GDP is on a declining trend every year. It also said that by FY31, it will reduce its debt to 50% of GDP or less. The figure was 56.1% as per revised estimates for FY26. In line with this commitment, it has said that in FY27, debt as a percentage of GDP will drop to 55.6%. This, experts say, is lower than what is needed and the burden appears to have been shifted to the next few years. It has not announced a glide path for debt reduction either.