Budget 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2022 India: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fourth Budget in the Parliament on Tuesday (February 1) at 11 AM. FM Sitharaman will be presenting the budget when the country's economy has taken a fresh knock due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is anticipated that the Union Budget 2022 will include plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs. The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5% growth in 2022-23 fiscal.

Where to watch Union Budget 2022 LIVE

One can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 on Lok Sabha, PIB, DD News TV channels. People can also watch on other news channels and YouTube.

To read the LIVE updates and detailed analysis of the Union Budget, one can visit Livemint's website or app.

After presenting the Budget, FM Sitharaman will also interact with media in which she will specifically answer Budget-related queries.

Like last year, the finance minister will be presenting the paperless budget today. Last year she broke the tradition and ditched the traditional 'Bahi Khata' and opted for the 'Made-In-India' iPad because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a goal to reach a $5-trillion economy by FY25, capital expenditure allocation is expected to continue to remain higher in this Budget as well.

To boost domestic manufacturing, the finance minister may also touch upon the government's Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI). The Finance Minister might keep a higher allocation towards roads, railways, and water to boost infrastructure. Measures to support small businesses and the rural economy are also likely to form part of the Budget. It is unclear if the finance minister will tinker with income tax rates but there is an expectation that the exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh will be raised.

