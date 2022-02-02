Budget: Customs duty exemptions on 350 items withdrawn to boost 'Make in India'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Budget has also proposed to review customs duty exemption on capital goods and project imports and more than 40 customs exemptions will be gradually phased out.
"In the last two budgets we have rationalised several customs exemptions. We have once again carried out an extensive consultation, including by crowd sourcing and as a result of these consultations, more than 350 exemption entries are proposed to be gradually phased out," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting a Budget that has bet big on infra spending.
The Budget had rationalised customs duty rate on a host of goods. Duty on capital goods and project imports was rationalised by phasing out concessional rates and applying a moderate tariff of 7.5%.
However, exemptions for advanced machineries that are not manufactured within the country will continue.
For the electronics sector, customs duty rates are being standardised on wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters.
Besides, there has been a reduction in duty concessions on parts of the transformer of mobile phone chargers and the camera lens of the mobile camera module.