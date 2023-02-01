Budget 2023 comes with a slew of benefits for common citizens who are taxpayers. The new tax regime has been announced as a default tax regime with a host of benefits. Under the new regime, Finance Minister Sitharaman extended the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh, while introducing new tax rates. Also, she extended the benefits under standard deduction. But does that mean the old tax regime has ended.?

New benefits in personal income tax regime was the showstopper in this Budget 2023. The new regime is most likely to boost consumption and give more money in the hands of a salaried individuals.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist and Executive Vice President, HDFC Bank, commentary on Budget 2023 said, "The budget also announced adjustments in income tax slabs that is likely to boost consumption and savings in the economy, benefitting taxpayers particularly at the lower brackets of the income pyramid."

FM announced six income slabs starting from ₹2.5 lakh under the new tax regime. She proposed to increase the tax exemption limit to ₹3 lakh. Further, a salaried individual whose income is between ₹3-6 lakh will have a tax rate of 5%, while the rate will be 10% on income of ₹6-9 lakh. Whereas, the tax rate will be 15% on income between ₹9-12 lakh, 20% on income between ₹12-15 lakh, and 30% rate on above ₹15 lakh income.

According to FM, this will provide major relief to all tax payers in the new regime.

Explaining the calculations on higher income tax slabs, FM said, individual with an annual income of ₹9 lakh will be required to pay only ₹45,000/-. This is only 5% of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25% on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, ₹60,000/-. Similarly, an individual with an income of ₹15 lakh would be required to pay only 1.5 lakh or 10% of his or her income, a reduction of 20 per cent from the existing liability of ₹1,87,500/.