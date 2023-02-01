Explaining the calculations on higher income tax slabs, FM said, individual with an annual income of ₹9 lakh will be required to pay only ₹45,000/-. This is only 5% of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25% on what he or she is required to pay now, ie, ₹60,000/-. Similarly, an individual with an income of ₹15 lakh would be required to pay only 1.5 lakh or 10% of his or her income, a reduction of 20 per cent from the existing liability of ₹1,87,500/.

