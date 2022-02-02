Budget: Exemption on employer NPS contribution for state govt staff hiked to 14%

How will it benefit government employees: A higher NPS contribution means a higher retirement corpus. Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com, explained, "Say if your monthly contribution was ₹5000, then at the end of 30 years, your total contribution is ₹18 lakh and the value of your corpus will be approximately ₹1.14 Crore at 10% returns. A 4% increase, from 10% to 14%, would mean your monthly corpus goes up by ₹200. However, this raises your overall corpus to ₹1.18 crore over 30 years. Assuming 6% returns on 40% of the corpus invested into an annuity means an increase of ₹1000 in your monthly pension, from approximately ₹22,700 to ₹23,700."