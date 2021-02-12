Budget FY22 aims at long-term sustainable growth: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The Union Budget for FY22 seeks to ensure transparency in accounting and foster medium- to long-term sustainable growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. In her reply to the Budget discussion in Rajya Sabha, the minister rejected the opposition's charges of underfunding some of the schemes.

The minister defended the budget’s approach saying that while relief was being given to the poor and the needy, the approach was to give a stimulus that will deliver a multiplier effect rather than going for short-term fixes. Sitharaman compared her budget with the earlier United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era budgets to drive home the point that the practice of issuing off-budget bonds to state run oil refiners, fertilizer companies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is no longer followed.

Sitharaman also justified a ₹10,000 crore reduction in the funds meant for income support to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan scheme in FY21 to ₹65,000 from the original budget estimate for this fiscal and keeping the allocation at that level for next year. She said West Bengal has not shared the list of beneficiaries yet, which led to farmers in the state not getting covered under the scheme.

The minister said ₹1.15 trillion has been transferred to the bank accounts of 10.75 crore farmer families under the scheme since its inception in FY20.

“One of the main reasons for rationalisation is that in the allocation of PM Kisan scheme, approximately 69 lakh estimated farmers from West Bengal have not received any benefits under the scheme. We had taken them on board but when the provision cannot be utilised because their list was not even given to us, obviously, in the revised estimates, the number will be different, and the provision (of funds) that we will have to make for the next year will also be dependent on it," the minister explained.

Sitharaman’s reference to the West Bengal farmers not getting the benefits comes after chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the week alleged that the Centre was not disbursing funds to peasants in the state. West Bengal is among the states going for assembly polls this year.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram had said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the government continues to believe that supply side responses will turn the economy around and argued in his speech that the best way to stimulate demand was to put money in the hands of the people. Chidambaram also charged that budget FY22 was for the rich, of the rich and by the rich and that it did nothing for the poor.

Sitharaman explained that the idea was to offer short term relief to people who desperately needed it and at the same time, provide a strong stimulus which will deliver a multiplier effect on growth. Therefore, instead of finding short term solutions, the government opted to support medium-long term sustainable growth which will keep India in a trajectory of being the fastest growing economies in the world, Sitharaman said.

The minister referred to giving free food, cooking gas and cash transfers to people as immediate relief. “ ₹2.76 trillion of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was very much needed," she said. She also referred to 1.67 crore houses built for the poor, 2.67 houses electrified and ₹8.2 trillion worth of orders placed on government e-market place for the benefit of micro, small and medium businesses.

With Sitharaman’s reply, Rajya Sabha concluded the first part of the budget session and the House was adjourned till 8 March.

