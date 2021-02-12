Budget FY22 aims at long-term sustainable growth: Sitharaman

“One of the main reasons for rationalisation is that in the allocation of PM Kisan scheme, approximately 69 lakh estimated farmers from West Bengal have not received any benefits under the scheme. We had taken them on board but when the provision cannot be utilised because their list was not even given to us, obviously, in the revised estimates, the number will be different, and the provision (of funds) that we will have to make for the next year will also be dependent on it," the minister explained.