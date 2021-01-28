Budget FY22 to unveil fine print of Centre’s new privatisation drive

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to detail the new public sector enterprise (PSE) policy in the upcoming FY22 Budget to be presented on Monday which will pave the path for consolidation of strategic state-run companies and privatistion of non-strategic ones.

The policy may also include revised guidelines for timebound closure of loss-making PSEs and disposal of their assets, as reported by Mint on 14 January.

The union cabinet on Wednesday considered the new PSU privatisation policy, a government official said requesting anonymity. However, no official announcement was made. The official said that when a minister wants to make a separate announcement about a decision, that is kept out of the regular cabinet briefing. However, since the union budget is just days away, the finance ministry has not made any announcement. Finance ministry officials Mint reached out for comment declined to speak about the issue ahead of the budget presentation next week.

The Narendra Modi administration’s focus on non-tax revenue comes at a time tax revenue, barring that from petrol and diesel, has nosedived in the current financial year. In the first eight months of this fiscal, overall tax receipts had contracted over 17% year-on-year. The government also is preparing for auctioning 5G telecom spectrum but it remains to be seen how much revenue comes to the exchequer from that given the stress the telecom sector, barring Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., is going through.

Sitharaman in May last year as part of the Atmanirbhar package had announced that there will be at least one state-run company in strategic sectors while PSEs in non-strategic sectors will be privatized.

“In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed. In other sectors, PSEs will be privatized," she added. The timing of privatization of PSUs will be based on feasibility. To minimize wasteful administrative costs, number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four. Others will be privatized or merged or brought under holding companies," Sitharaman had said.

The policy may open the possibility of further consolidation of the 12 public sector banks. The Centre had started the first round of consolidation after approving the merger of Vijaya and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in 2018, which was followed by the merger of 10 banks into four starting 1 April.

The government is currently in the process of selling loss making national carrier Air India after two recent attempts failed.

