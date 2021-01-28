Budget FY22 to unveil fine print of Centre’s new privatisation drive

The Narendra Modi administration’s focus on non-tax revenue comes at a time tax revenue, barring that from petrol and diesel, has nosedived in the current financial year. In the first eight months of this fiscal, overall tax receipts had contracted over 17% year-on-year. The government also is preparing for auctioning 5G telecom spectrum but it remains to be seen how much revenue comes to the exchequer from that given the stress the telecom sector, barring Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., is going through.

