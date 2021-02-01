Budget 2021: Govt allocates 830 cr for Fund of Funds for Startups

New Delhi: The government has allocated ₹830 crore for the Fund of Funds for Startups in the Budget 2021-22, which is higher then the revised estimate of about ₹430 crore.

The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for the FFS.

The allocation for the fund of funds in Budget 2020-21 was ₹1,054.97 core, but it was revised to ₹429.99 crore.

According to the Budget documents, the allocation for Startup India programme has been increased marginally to ₹20.83 crore for 2021-22 from the revised estimate of ₹20 crore in 2020-21.

Startup India initiative aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, the government has earmarked ₹300 crore for credit guarantee fund.

The cumulative allocation for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been hiked to ₹7,782.24 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of ₹7,583.06 crore in 2020-21.

Similarly, the cumulative allocation for the department of commerce has also been increased to ₹4,986 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of ₹4,600 crore in 2020-21.

The total allocations for export promotion schemes, such as Market Access Initiative and Interest Equalisation Scheme, has been increased to ₹2,365 crore for 2021-22 as against the revised estimate of ₹2,175 crore in 2020-21. PTI RR CS RR ABM ABM

