NEW DELHI: Goods and service tax (GST) collections in January 2022 hit a staggering ₹1.49 lakh crore, the highest since the rollout of the indirect tax regime, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday, while presenting announcing the Union Budget for 2022-23.

This means that the revenues for the month of January are more than 24% higher than those witnessed a year ago, and over 35% higher than the GST revenues collected in January 2020.

“The record GST collection of 1.4 trillion in January 2022 will certainly help to improve tax buoyancy and reduce fiscal deficit. While the high GST collection is an indicator of economic growth, the refunds due need to be tracked as wellsaid Abhishek A Rastogi, partner at Khaitan & Co

On Monday, the finance ministry had said gross GST revenue collected last month till 3PM as on 31 January 2022 was ₹1,38,394 crore of which CGST was ₹24,674 crore, SGST was ₹32,016 crore, IGST was ₹72,030 crore (including ₹35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was ₹9,674 crore (including ₹517 crore collected on import of goods).

The previous record monthly GST collection was ₹1,39,708 crore in April 2021. Total number of GSTR-3B returns filed upto 30th January 2022 is 1.05 crore that includes 36 lakh quarterly returns.

"This has been possible due to rapid economic growth recovery post Covid and policy and administrative initiatives undertaken by central and state tax administrations," Sitharaman said. "Tax payers deserve applause who have diligently contributed to fulfilling their responsibilities in improved tax & GST," Sitharaman added.

"GST has been a landmark reform. We can now take pride on IT driven and progressive GST regime. GST revenues are buoyant despite the Covid-19 pandemic," Sitharaman added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.