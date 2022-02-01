This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Budget / News / Budget has laid road map for long term development: Ashok Leyland
Budget has laid road map for long term development: Ashok Leyland
1 min read.08:21 PM ISTPTI
Finance minister Sitharaman has presented a growth-oriented and pro-development budget for 2022-23 by focusing on sustainable planning and development, energy transition for a cleaner tomorrow, Ashok Leyland executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
CHENNAI :
The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the road map for long-term development over the next 25 years, a top official of city-based Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
CHENNAI :
The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the road map for long-term development over the next 25 years, a top official of city-based Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland said on Tuesday.
The finance minister has presented a growth-oriented and pro-development budget for 2022-23 by focusing on sustainable planning and development, energy transition for a cleaner tomorrow, the executive chairman of heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd, Dheeraj Hinduja said.
The finance minister has presented a growth-oriented and pro-development budget for 2022-23 by focusing on sustainable planning and development, energy transition for a cleaner tomorrow, the executive chairman of heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd, Dheeraj Hinduja said.
"Investment led growth strategy and the sizable capital investment for sustained and speedy economic revival are reflected in the sharp increase in capital expenditure for FY23. The special focus on education, digital and clean mobility is laudable", he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The battery swapping policy and special EV mobility zones announced in the budget, would help in the smooth transition to electric vehicles, he said.
"The budget has laid the road map for long-term development over the next 25 years and areas like artificial intelligence, drones, semiconductors, space economy, genomics, green energy and clean mobility systems will collectively lead the future growth of the economy", he said.