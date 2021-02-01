Budget hikes customs duty to push local manufacturing

The context: The announcements around import substitution is hardly surprising. In fact, the Modi Government first announced a differential-duty structure around electronics manufacturing in the union budget of 2015/16. Every budget came with its own set of higher tariff proposals, leading many experts to call them protectionist. Since 2018, India has been far more projectionist than any other country at a similar per capita income level, a column in Mint by Vijay Kelkar, R.A. Mashelkar and Niranjan Rajadhyaksha stated. Such interventions, which include tariff hikes, new licensing requirements and changes in FDI rules, added up to 233 in the last two years, the authors wrote. The Indian government, on its part, wants more employment creation in the manufacturing sector to ease the migration of people from farm to non-farm jobs. Border tensions and the pandemic of 2020 have now made de-risking from China a top priority.