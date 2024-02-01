Budget increases outlay for ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying
The fisheries department received ₹2,585 crore and the animal husbandry & dairying department received ₹4,521 crore.
The FY25 Union Budget has increased the allocation for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to add value to the sector and boost farmers' incomes. The union cabinet also approved an extension of the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) for another three years – that is, until FY26.