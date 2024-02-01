Budget increases outlay for ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying

The FY25 Union Budget has increased the allocation for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to add value to the sector and boost farmers' incomes. The union cabinet also approved an extension of the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) for another three years – that is, until FY26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fisheries department received ₹2,585 crore and the animal husbandry and dairying department received ₹4,521 crore. The revised estimate (RE) for the fisheries department of FY24 was lower at ₹1,701 crore than the ₹2,248 crore budgeted estimate (BE). The RE for for the animal husbandry and dairying department was lower at ₹3,914 crore than the BE of ₹4,328 crore.

The animal husbandry and dairying department received a higher allocation of ₹2,465 crore in the FY25 budget for the livestock health and disease control programme than the FY24 RE of ₹1,500 crore, and ₹2,694 crore for animal husbandry from the FY24 RE of ₹2,470 crore.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), aimed at sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector, received a budgetary allocation of ₹2,352 crore, up from FY24’s RE of ₹1,500 crore.

“A comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers will be formulated. Efforts are already on to control foot-and-mouth disease. India is the world’s largest milk producer but with low productivity of milch animals. The programme will be built on the success of existing schemes such as Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Livestock Mission, and Infrastructure Development Funds for dairy processing and animal husbandry," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

"Building on the fulfilment of existing programmes such as the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, the National Livestock Mission, and the Dairy and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Funds, we seek to formulate a cohesive approach that utilises these initiatives to maximum effect," said Ravin Saluja, director of Sterling Agro Industries Limited, commonly known as Nova Dairy Products.

He added, "We believe that the current GST rate of 12% on milk products is a significant challenge for the dairy industry and the private sector. While milk is an essential part of daily nutrition for millions of people, the high GST rate adds to the financial burden on both consumers and producers.

"By reducing the GST rate to 5%, the government can not only alleviate the GST burden but also promote the health and well-being of the general public. This reduction would make dairy products more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the population, especially those from lower-income backgrounds.

"Additionally, it would incentivise dairy companies to invest in quality and innovation, ultimately benefiting the entire dairy ecosystem. We urge policymakers to consider this adjustment to the GST rate as a crucial step towards supporting the dairy industry's growth and ensuring the health and nutrition of the nation."

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), which will be implemented under the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) with an outlay of ₹29,610 crore for another three years to FY26.

The scheme will incentivise investments in dairy processing and product diversification, meat processing and product diversification, animal feed plants, breed multiplication farms, animal waste to wealth management (agri-waste management), and veterinary vaccine and drug production facilities.

Mint reported on 26 January, citing government officials, that the AHIDF would be extended for another three years with an outlay of ₹29,000 crore, including the subsidy component.

The union government will provide 3% interest subvention for eight years, including two years of moratorium for loans up to 90% from scheduled banks, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Eligible entities include individuals, private companies, farmers producer organisations, MSMEs, and Section 8 companies. Dairy cooperatives will also receive benefits to modernise and strengthen dairy plants.

The government will also provide a credit guarantee to MSMEs and dairy cooperatives for up to 25% of the credit borrowed from the ₹750-crore Credit Guarantee Fund.

The AHIDF has so far added 141.04 lakh litres der day of milk processing capacity, 79.24 lakh tonnes of feed processing capacity and 906,000 tonnes of meat processing capacity by adding to the supply chain. The scheme has increased processing capacity by 2-4% in the dairy, meat and animal feed sectors.

According to a government statement, the scheme will help generate direct and indirect employment for 35 lakh people through entrepreneurship development and help create wealth in the livestock sector. So far, the AHIDF has directly and indirectly benefitted about 15 lakh farmers, it said. It aims to double farmers’ incomes, bring in private investment and technology for processing and value addition, and promote the export of livestock products.

The implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) will be stepped up to enhance aquaculture productivity from the existing 3-5 tonnes per hectare, double exports to ₹1 trillion, and generate 5.5 million employment opportunities, Sitharaman said. Additionally, five integrated aquaparks will be set up.

The government set up a separate department for fisheries in 2019, which has resulted in a doubling of both inland and aquaculture production. Seafood exports have also doubled since 2013-14.

