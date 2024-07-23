Budget announces new policy for energy transition pathways, climate taxonomy
Summary
- The finance ministry would be assisted by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) to work out the taxonomy.
New Delhi: A day after the economic survey for FY25 tabled in the Parliament called for a more balanced approach to climate change and stressed on nearer-term goals for human welfare, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said that the government will roll out a policy document on “appropriate energy transition pathways that balances the imperatives of employment, growth and environmental sustainability".