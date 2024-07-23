India already has taken up a diversified approach and along with the target to achieve 500 GW of installed non-fossil power capacity by 2030, the government also plans to add about 80 GW of coal-based power generation capacity by 2032, in a bid to meet the near-term surge in demand and provide stability to the grid. These efforts to boost thermal power gains significance as India is looking at achieving uninterrupted power availability and energy security along with its green targets.