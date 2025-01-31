Budget 2025 LIVE streaming: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Saturday, February 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till date, Nirmala Sitharaman has presented six annual and two interim budgets during the NDA government's tenure. Union Budget 2025 will be Finance Minister Sitharaman's eighth budget speech in Parliament.

FM Sitharaman's Budget speech time FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. She will deliver the Budget speech at 11 am.

During the Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman will outline budgetary allocations and revenue expectations for the upcoming financial year in the Lok Sabha. After her speech in the lower house, the Budget documents will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Budget 2025 Live streaming: Where to watch The Union Budget will be streamed live on Parliament's official channels, Doordarshan, Sansad TV, and the government's official YouTube channels.

Budget 2025 documents Digital copies of the budget documents can be accessed from the central government's official website, www.indiabudget.gov.in. These documents, available in both Hindi and English, will include financial statements, finance bills, and grant requests as mandated by the Constitution.

On February 1, BSE and NSE will remain open despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.

Taxpayers are hoping for changes in income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, increased infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates to tackle economic challenges and improve consumer sentiment. This includes expectations across various sectors, such as insurance, tech, and healthcare, where stakeholders are looking for measures to address current concerns and foster growth.

Union Budget 2024 For the year 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23, 2024. It marked the first full-fledged budget under the newly formed Narendra Modi-led NDA government.