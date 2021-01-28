Budget may allocate over 15,000 cr for PowerMin

The power ministry may get a budgetary allocation of more than ₹15,000 crore for the next financial year, around 50% more than the over ₹10,000 crore that it expects to spend in this financial year, two government officials aware of the matter said.

The last budget had allocated ₹15,874.52 crore for the power ministry.

This comes against the backdrop of India’s growing electricity demand and the government’s plans to introduce reforms such as direct benefit transfer of power subsidies, encouraging retail competition, and instilling financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

The highest allocation is expected for schemes such as the Integrated Power Development Scheme, aimed at ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana to provide electricity in rural areas. Both these schemes are expected to be subsumed in the ₹3 trillion electricity distribution reform programme likely to be announced in the 1 February Union budget as reported by Mint earlier.

Strengthening power distribution will be one of the focus areas in the Union Budget 2021-22, rating agency ICRA Ltd said. “The weak financial profile of state-owned discoms continues to be of concern for the power sector, given the limited improvement in the operating and financial performance of these utilities," ICRA wrote in a report on its expectations from the budget.

The ₹3 trillion electricity distribution reform programme referred to as “Reform Linked Distribution Scheme" is aimed at helping discoms trim electricity losses to 12-15% and narrowing to zero the deficit between the purchase cost of power and the price at which it is supplied by March 2025.

India’s discoms incurred an aggregate loss of ₹85,000 crore in 2018-19, before the covid-19 pandemic worsened matters, according to government data. India’s average aggregate technical and commercial loss, at 21.4%, is one of the highest among the large energy-consuming economies. The country has an installed power-generation capacity of 373.43 gigawatts (GW).

“ICRA expects higher budgetary allocation towards strengthening of the distribution infrastructure, which will enable discoms to improve their operational efficiencies and clarity on implementation of reforms, such as the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act," the report said.

Discoms continue to be plagued by low tariff collection, costlier power, inadequate tariff hikes and subsidy disbursements, and mounting dues from government departments.

“ICRA expects the budget to accelerate the execution of transmission network strengthening projects (both at intra-state and inter-state) through higher budgetary allocation and faster approval from central/state nodal agencies, as well as regulatory bodies," it said.

However, electricity demand has been growing. In an indication of the recovering economy, India’s power demand recorded a new high of 187.3GW on last Friday (22 January) morning. This increase follows after Indian electricity demand was severely hit by the pandemic and surpassed the previous all-time high electricity demand of 185.82GW for the country recorded on 20 January.

