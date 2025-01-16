The FY26 rail budget is expected to take measures to augment resources while curbing non-essential expenditure. Full electrification of the broad gauge line is also expected to be completed in FY26, which could reduce the railways’ fuel bill by almost ₹10,000 crore annually. Also, the focus will be on increasing the share of non-fare revenue sources in railways’ total revenue. This could be done through increased asset monetization, especially on the dedicated freight corridor and the sale and commercialization of railway land at key destinations.