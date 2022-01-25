Budget may push ESCO to cut emissions

“There can be 100 or 200 ESCOs in a country like India. So, what is being discussed is that the ESCO model needs to be promoted because somebody can invest on the basis of a robust contract, and the owner of that building or that factory will not have to invest, and he can service the ESCO investment through the energy savings. It is a very good model, but the contract has to be robust, and the risks have to be mitigated," union power secretary Alok Kumar said in an interview.