NEW DELHI : The Union budget due to be presented next month may see the FY23 fiscal deficit target to be pegged above 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), as the country enters the third year of covid-19 pandemic, analysts said.

Stress because of covid-19 had forced the government to raise the FY22 fiscal deficit target to 6.8% from 3%, set under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government planned to narrow down the deficit to 4.5% by FY26.

New restrictions put in place because of the third wave of covid-19 have led to concerns about the magnitude of impact on the country’s already stretched finances. Queries sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered.

“We expect the fiscal deficit to be 6% of GDP in FY23, driven by some reduction in pandemic-related spending and continued tax buoyancy," said a Morgan Stanley report. A State Bank of India report expected the FY23 fiscal deficit to be ₹16.5 trillion or 6.3% of the GDP.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India last year expressed concern over India’s fiscal health. “With the second supplementary demand of grants presented in December 2021, the budgeted fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP may come under strain," it said.

The FY22 budget laid massive thrust on divestment, with a target of ₹1.75 trillion. However, the government has been able to meet barely 5% of the target. According to a Morgan Stanley note, the total actual divestment receipts as of December was ₹93.6 billion, which is a mere 5.4% of the budget estimates.

Contrary to a widely held opinion that the disinvestment process was delayed because of the pandemic, Abheek Barua, chief economist and executive vice-president at HDFC Bank said that markets presented a unique opportunity.

“The markets currently are flush with liquidity. I don’t think covid-19 has been a factor in delaying the disinvestment process. Markets have been strong and buoyant. Having said, the LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) initial public offering (IPO) is tricky," Barua said.

What the fiscal deficit for FY22 would be would depend to some extent on the LIC IPO, touted to be India’s largest ever. Brokerages believe that if the much-awaited IPO goes through within the 60 days left in the current quarter, the government may well be able to lower the FY22 fiscal deficit target by at least 30 to 40 basis points.

There is no low hanging fruit left in the disinvestment basket, said N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi. The disinvestment of Air India was no mean feat and the government is moving swiftly on the LIC share sale.

