Budget may target over 6% fiscal deficit

What the fiscal deficit for FY22 would be would depend to some extent on the LIC IPO, touted to be India’s largest ever. Brokerages believe that if the much-awaited IPO goes through within the 60 days left in the current quarter, the government may well be able to lower the FY22 fiscal deficit target by at least 30 to 40 basis points.

