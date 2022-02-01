Budget misses out on short-term consumption boost

The Budget may not have met the general expectations of being a short-term “consumption booster", but it has all the right ingredients for becoming an impactful long-term growth-oriented move, said Mohit Burman, vice chairman, Dabur India Ltd. “While there may not be any big reliefs for the salaried and middle class in India by way of tax cuts, the absence of any big negatives is a big positive in itself," Burman said. The budget has taken the much-needed investment route to drive long-term economic growth for the country, he said.