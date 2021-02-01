Budget: Over 1.4 lakh govt jobs to be added between 1 March 2019-2021

As many as 2,419 jobs are estimated to be created by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, 1,848 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, 1,456 by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, 995 by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and 651 jobs in the Department of Fisheries between March 2019 and March 1, 2021, the documents said.