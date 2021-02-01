Budget proposes 9 higher education clusters, PPP schools

Context: The new National Education Policy, the first in over three decades, is aimed at promoting coherence among educational institution and has advised flexibility in education delivery on face-to-face, online and hybrid models. Besides, it has sought the adoption of credit transfer and creation of an Academic Bank to implement this flexibility. The higher education cluster and a “glue fund" the FM proposed are aimed at catalyzing this flexible learning environment. The cluster also looks like an extension of the “Meta University" proposal of the previous United Progressive Alliance government that failed to take off.

