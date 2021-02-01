Budget proposes database of gig workers to facilitate socials security benefits

budgNew Delhi: The union budget Monday proposed to set up a database of informal sector employees including gig and platform workers which may help in offering social security and welfare benefits to them.

“To further extend our efforts towards the unorganized labour force migrant workers particularly, I propose to launch a portal that will collect relevant information on gig, building, and construction-workers among others. This will help formulate Health, Housing, Skill, Insurance, Credit, and food schemes for migrant workers," Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed.

“Social security benefits will extend to gig and platform workers. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers, and they will all be covered by the Employees State Insurance Corporation," the FM said adding that “women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in the night-shifts with adequate protection. At the same time, compliance burden on employers will be reduced with single registration and licensing, and online returns".

Even the economic survey tabled in the parliament last week had said that during lockdown the increasing role of the gig economy was evident and batted for benefits of the gig and platform workers.

To be sure, the labour code on social security as approved by the parliament last year had made provisions of social security benefits for informal and gig workers and its execution.

Talking about labour welfare, Sitharaman Monday said said the union government’s “One Nation One Ration Card" is under implementation by 32 states and union territories, reaching about 690 million beneficiaries – that’s a total of 86% beneficiaries covered. The remaining four states and UTs will be integrated in the next few months.

She said the government will conclude a process that began 20 years ago, with the implementation of the four labour codes. It means, the four codes will be rolled out in 2021-22.

Gig workers are generally a portable workforce that works with e-commerce platforms, taxi aggregators and food delivery firms among others. While there is a white-collar gig workforce base often referred as freelance consultants, their number much less compared to those associated with new age sectors like food delivery. logistics, taxi hailing apps or e-commerce firms.

