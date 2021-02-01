Budget proposes sharp hike in auto parts' import duty to boost local production

NEW DELHI : The Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday proposed a sharp 50-100% increase in import duty of automotive components such as drive transmissions, chassis, brakes and steering to curb imports from China and boost local manufacturing.

The union government has been urging vehicle manufacturers and their spare part suppliers to reduce import of parts from other countries, especially China since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Announcement

The Budget, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposed to double import duty on electrical, electronic and engine parts such as lights, windscreen wipers, and turbo chargers from 7.5% to 15%. Other components like vehicle frames, braking, systems, steering and others will see a jump to 15% from the existing 10%.

“Increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items. It is also heartening that the budget outlay for the MSME sector has been doubled compared to last year. The auto component industry is dominated by MSME and this will provide them the necessary succour as the industry recovers," said Deepak Jain, president, Automotive Component Manufacturers (ACMA).

Implication

The proposed changes will adversely impact vehicles makers with high import content as most of them will have to pass on the hike to customers to protect their profitability. Carmakers are already reeling under the adverse impact of increase in commodity and freight costs and announced price hikes in January to protect their margins.

According to a senior industry executive, vehicle manufacturers will definitely have to improve localization of components going forward since the increase in taxes has been quite sharp but it still remains to be seen what will be the effective rate.

“This is a clear statement from the government that component import has to be reduced in the coming quarters. Some manufacturers will be impacted in the short and medium term since the increase is quite sharp. Government has been working on this for quite some time since they need companies to invest in India under the PLI scheme," said the executive mentioned above.

Context

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to promote local manufacturing and exports of goods. The Indian government also put in place import restrictions on components such a tyres to curb flow of low-quality parts from China.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 11 November announced the ₹2 trillion production-linked manufacturing scheme to encourage companies in 10 sectors to boost local manufacturing and increase exports. The automotive sector, including vehicle makers and parts suppliers, was sreceive the biggest chunk of the subsidies at ₹57,000 crore.

