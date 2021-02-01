Budget rejigs customs duty to boost local manufacturing

New Delhi: The government has overhauled customs duty structure in union budget 2021-22 that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented in Parliament on Monday to encourage local production of goods and to slow down imports as a way of steering the economy out of recession.

The duty rejig also entails in introduction of a new levy--agriculture infrastructure development cess but it does not amount to an increase in the final price as the basic customs duty applicable is lowered to accommodate the new tax. Since proceeds of cess does not go into the pool of taxes shared with states, the Centre has full access to it.

“Our custom duty policy should have the twin objective of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get onto global value chain and export better. The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value added products," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The budget raised import duty on items like cotton, plastic, leather, jem and jwellery as well as various electronic items but slashed the duty certain key raw materials like naphtha in order to lower domestic producers’ cost.

Experts said the customs duty recast thus helps in complementing the series of steps already taken to boost local production by way of offering production linked incentives in sectors such as automobiles and auto components manufacturing, electronic and technology products, telecom products, solar photovoltaic modules and speciality steel.

"With the intention to take the incentives one step forward, custom duties applicable on import of goods in such sectors has been increased," said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India. Such arbitrage between imported goods and domestically produced goods is likely to provide a significant boost to domestic manufacturing in line with the ‘Atma Nirbhar’ agenda, said Jain.

Customs duty has also been reduced in the case of precious metals gold and silver but more than necessary to accommodate a 2.5% agriculture infrastructure development cess. Accordingly, consumers will also benefit from the import duty reduction in spite of the cess. In case of gold and silver, customs duty has been reduced from 12.5% to 7.5%, budget documents showed.

In the case of petrol and diesel too, the government imposed the agriculture infrastructure development cess – ₹2.5 a litre on petrol and ₹4 on diesel—but here again, the excise duty component stands rolled back to accommodate the cess so that the consumer does not feel the pinch.

Sitharaman also proposed to review more than 400 old customs duty exemptions this year. “We will conduct this through extensive consultations, and from 1st October 2021, we will put in place a revised customs duty structure, free of distortions," the minister said. Any new customs duty exemption henceforth will have validity up to the 31 March following two years from the date of its grant.

Use of tariff and non-tariff barriers to give domestic producers an edge over imports is a key element of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive for self-reliance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via