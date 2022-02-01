New Delhi: Voluntary tax compliance based on the tax department’s intelligence gathering and a less-litigation prone administration is increasingly becoming the face of the Income Tax department.

Union Budget for FY23 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to offer more stability and simplicity in the tax regime with a host of measures that aim to offer an investor friendly climate.

Sitharaman proposed that if a question of law in the case of an assessee is identical to the one which is pending in appeal before the jurisdictional High Court or the Supreme Court in any case, the filing of further appeal in the case of that assessee by the department will be deferred till that question is decided by the High Court or the Supreme Court. “This will greatly help in reducing the repeated litigation between taxpayers and the department," the minister said in her budget speech. This is also expected to help in better manage the department’s resources.

The budget proposals also seek to create more deterrence against tax evasion. Sitharaman said that as a business promotion strategy, there is a tendency among businesses to pass on benefits to their agents which are taxable in the hands of the agents. To track such transactions, the government proposed to provide for tax deduction by the person giving benefits, if the aggregate value of such benefits exceeds ₹20,000 during the financial year. The move is in line with the government’s idea of tracking the transactions in the economy.

Mint reported on 6 January that the union budget for FY23 would announce steps to reduce tax litigation, boost compliance by greater oversight of transactions and work towards the goal of bringing more firms into the fold of the formal sector.

The finance minister also proposed the option for updating tax returns to correct errors or to address omissions.

“Some taxpayers may realize that they have committed omissions or mistakes in correctly estimating their income for tax payment. To provide an opportunity to correct such errors, I am proposing a new provision permitting taxpayers to file an updated return on payment of additional tax. This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year," Sitharaman said.

At present, if the department finds out that some income has been missed out by the assessee, it goes through a lengthy process of adjudication. The proposed change reposes trust in the taxpayer that will enable the assessee to declare the income that may have missed out earlier while filing her return.

According to Rahul Garg Partner Price Waterhouse & CO LLP, allowing updation of tax returns voluntarily two years after the end of assessment year clearly demonstrates trust in taxpayers. “The hallmark of the budget is stability and certainty in tax regime even in turbulent times," said Garg.

The proposed move will help in reducing litigation, said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, tax and consulting firm,

“The proposals in this budget, while continuing with our declared policy of stable and predictable tax regime, intend to bring more reforms that will take ahead our vision to establish a trustworthy tax regime. This will further simplify the tax system, promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers, and reduce litigation," the minister said.

