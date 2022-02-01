Budget seeks to cut down litigation, tax evasion

Sitharaman proposed that if a question of law in the case of an assessee is identical to the one which is pending in appeal before the jurisdictional High Court or the Supreme Court in any case, the filing of further appeal in the case of that assessee by the department will be deferred till that question is decided by the High Court or the Supreme Court. “This will greatly help in reducing the repeated litigation between taxpayers and the department," the minister said in her budget speech. This is also expected to help in better manage the department’s resources.

