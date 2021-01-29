Budget session of Parliament begins today amid pandemic, farmers' protest

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set to begin on Friday as per the coronavirus-induced physical distancing norms. The Union Budget 2021 will be presented in parliament on 1 February.

The session will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind's address at 11.00 am to members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Budget session will begin with Prez Kovind's address followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey 2020-21.

This year's Budget session of Parliament is set to be stormy with as many as 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to corner the government and boycott President Kovind's address, in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws.

As per reports, the opposition parties will stay away from the Presidential address this year. The session is likely to witness chaotic scenes, with Congress and 17 others, set to corner the government on issues like recession, jobs, handling of coronavirus crisis, Ladakh border row, and the WhatsApp chat leaks of journalist Arnab Goswami, reports news agency PTI.

The Budget session of Parliament will be conducted in two phases as per Covid-19 protocols. The first part will begin today with the President's address and end on 15 February. The second part will run from 8 March to 8 April.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has taken a coronavirus test ahead of the Budget session. Members of Parliament have also been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against coronavirus before the start of the Budget session.

In this year's Budget, the government will boost spending to reboot India's economy, which has been hit hard due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and is projected to contract the most since 1952, as per a Bloomberg report.

