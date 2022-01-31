The Budget Session of Parliament will begin today and is scheduled to conclude on April 8. President Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses in the Central Hall at 11 am. Half an hour after President's Address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business.

As per the Secretariat, the Economic Survey 2021-22 will be laid by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Lok Sabha on January 31, while the Budget will be presented by her on February 1 at 11 am.

There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.

During the First Part of the Session after the presentation of the Budget (February 2-11), the release stated, 40 hours of normal time will be available for various Businesses such as Question, Private Members' Business, Discussion on Motion of Thanks, General Discussion on Union Budget, etc.

"Keeping in view the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, elaborate arrangements have been made in the Lok Sabha Chamber and other parts of Parliament House Complex," the release stated.

"To ensure the norms of social distancing, members will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber (282), Lok Sabha Galleries (except Press Gallery) (148), Rajya Sabha Chamber (60) and Rajya Sabha Gallery (51)," it added.

It was also informed that arrangements have been made for COVID vaccination and testing in the Complex for Members of Parliament and other visitors.

