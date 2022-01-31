President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the houses of Parliament, commencing the Budget Session on Monday. During his addresses to the Members of Parliaments, President Kovind said that more than 60,000 startups have been set up in the country since 2016 in 56 different sectors. The President added that the startups have led to six lakh new jobs countrywide.

President Kovind further spoke about the successful implementation of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme. The President of India said, "India's capability in the fight against Covid-19 was evident in the vaccination program. In less than a yr, we made a record of administering over 150 crore doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses".

Further, he highlighted Centre-run schemes such as PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat and how they benefitted the citizens.

"Ayushman Bharat card benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move," President Kovind said on Monday.

"To ensure that no one returns home hungry, my govt distributes free ration to the poor every month as part of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. Today India is running the world's largest food distribution program; it has been extended till March 2022," he added.

On Prime Minister Svanidhi Yojana, Kovind said 28 lakh street vendors have received monetary support worth over ₹2,900 crore. The Government of India is connecting the vendors with online companies, he added.

On gender equality, Kovind said the government's decision to increase the minimum age of marriage from 18 years to 21 years was a big move. Further, for admission to girl students in Sainik Schools, Kovind said, "It is a matter of joy that 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. Govt has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022," he added.

He further said that more than 11 crore farmer families received ₹1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN Yojana. Also, the President said that the Centre procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers.

On the overseas investment, the President said that India received $48 billion in FDI in the firs-seven months of this fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.