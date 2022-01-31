Budget Session: Over 60,000 startups created 6 lakh jobs since 2016, says Kovind

On gender equality, Kovind said the government's decision to increase the minimum age of marriage from 18 years to 21 years was a big move. Further, for admission to girl students in Sainik Schools, Kovind said, "It is a matter of joy that 33 Sainik Schools have now started giving admission to girls too. Govt has also approved the entry to women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA). The first batch of women cadets will come to NDA in June 2022," he added.