Budget shouldn't focus too much on fiscal goals, economy needs support: SBI

"One of the best way to begin the new fiscal is to complete the share sale of LIC this fiscal. This can go a long way in repairing the overstretched balance sheet which in turn will bring down fiscal deficit to a much lower 6.3% in FY23 as the public coffers will be left with a cash surplus of at least ₹3 lakh crore to begin the new fiscal," SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a pre-Budget note on Wednesday.