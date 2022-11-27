Budget to pick measures to boost growth without fuelling inflation

The FY24 budget would also incorporate suggestions for the medium-term goal of making India a developed nation, based on the initial deliberations of 11 committees of secretaries tasked with identifying key milestones to be achieved in this regard. “Clearly, we need to make sure economic growth remains strong. How do you balance growth and inflation control—that would be the background in which the budget will be presented. We have taken steps to attract investments into strategic and carefully selected sunrise sectors through production-linked incentives giving a huge boost manufacturing. The budget is going to look at what all are the schemes and programmes that could be implemented to make sure we are on a clear, high-growth trajectory," the person said.