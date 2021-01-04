Budgeting for India’s defence

Leading the conversation are P.S. Raghavan, a former ambassador to Russia who was till a few days ago the chairman of India’s National Security Advisory Board, a body on security and strategic issues that provides inputs to the government; Laxman Kumar Behera, associate professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University; G. Mohan Kumar, a former defence secretary (2015-17); Rajeshwari Rajagopalan, a distinguished fellow and head of Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative at Observer Research Foundation think tank; and Lt. General S.L. Narasimhan, a former Indian military attaché in Beijing and currently director-general, Centre for Contemporary China Studies, a government think tank. Mitali Mukherjee of Observer Research Foundation will moderate the session.