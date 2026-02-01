Non-promoter investors to pay less tax on share buybacks

In a throwback to an earlier time, gains from buybacks will be treated as capital gains from the next fiscal year for all investors, effectively reducing the tax outgo for several shareholders.

While that’s great news for non-promoter shareholders, promoter shareholders will have to pay a differentiated buyback tax that is higher than the capital gains, limiting the benefit they get from the move announced in the Union budget for FY27 on Sunday.

Good news for non-promoter shareholders In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that gains from buybacks for shareholders will be taxed as capital gains at their usual rates—12.5% for long-term, and 20% for short-term. For context, gains booked before 12 months are short term whereas those booked after 12 months are long term.

Earlier, such gains were added to an individual’s ‘income from other sources’ and, therefore, taxable at relevant income tax slabs of 10%, 20% and 30%.

This measure was introduced in 2024, before which buybacks were subject to a 20% company-level buyback tax on distributed income. To be sure, before the introduction of the buyback tax in 2013, buyback proceeds were taxed as capital gains.

The reversal to capital gains is by and large positive for non-promoter shareholders, say experts. “Now the non promoters will be paying a 12.5% capital gains tax on buybacks, which is effectively lower,” said Bijal Ajinkya, partner at Khaitan and Co.

At the same time, Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co., pointed out that investors in lower income tax brackets (10%) could be marginally hit, since they would have to pay 12.5% instead of 10% for gains from share buybacks. However, for the majority of investors in the 20% or 30% tax slabs, the shift is clearly beneficial, Jain added.

Not so good news for promoters However, promoter shareholders will have to pay a “differential buyback tax” that amounts to an effective tax rate of 22% for corporate promoters, and 30% for non-corporate promoters.

Ajinkya said promoters usually hold shares through a holding company and if a company pays a dividend, the money can move from the subsidiary company to the holding company and then to the promoter, with tax paid only once.

“But with a buyback, this benefit is lost. The holding company first pays capital gains tax on the buyback money, and when that money is later given to the promoter, the promoter pays tax again. So, the same money gets taxed twice,” said Ajinkya.

But there is a twist The budget differentiates promoters into corporate promoters and non-corporate promoters. While corporate promoters are companies, non-corporate promoters can be referred to as individuals and trusts.

For example, more than 44% of HCL Technologies’ shares are owned by Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Pvt. Ltd (Vamsi), which is a corporate promoter group. On the other hand, Nandan Nilekani, who holds 1.1% of Infosys’ shares, is a non-corporate promoter.

So, non-corporate promoters such as Nilekani will have to pay higher tax, of about 30%, on the gains made from tendering their shares in a buyback.

On the other hand, corporate promoters like Tata Sons for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Vamsi for HCLTech, will have to pay 22% as tax on shares they sell back to the company. This is lower than the earlier tax slab of 25-35% based on their income.

Promoters and promoter groups of TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra hold 71.8%, 14.5%, 60.8%, 72.6%, and 34.98% of their companies’ shares, respectively.

While the promoters are fixed into two separate brackets, retail investors are expected to cheer the move as they don’t need to pay on their initial investment of the shares but only on the gains made by selling these shares in the buyback.

Still, at least one analyst said information technology (IT) services companies are expected to increase the number of buybacks they engage in.

“IT services companies might engage in more buybacks going forward as it is not just beneficial for retail shareholders, but also for corporate promoters who have to pay a fixed rate now,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president at HDFC Securities.

He added that non-corporate promoters might not directly open corporate entities to steer clear of higher tax rates, but normally take part in buybacks.

“For non-corporate promoters, the new tax rate is 30%. They earn in crores, attracting a tax rate of about 40% including surcharges, but now with the new rules, for companies that are largely held by non-corporate promoters, the current rates are lower,” said Chandra.

According to Ketan Dalal, managing director of Katalyst Advisors Pvt Ltd., IT service companies are usually capex light and, therefore, often generate significant surplus funds, which they may not need, unless there are acquisitions on the horizon.

“In this context, given the amendments in the budget, which seek to restore capital gains treatment to those who tender shares in buyback, it will make it less taxing for non-promoter shareholders to avail of the buyback opportunity,” Dalal said.

He added that “promoters offering shares in buyback would be taxed at normal rates, but very often, promoters do not tender their shares in buybacks; a likely consequence is that promoter holding will go up due to the truncated capital base emerging as a result of the buyback”.

“For promoters of IT companies, the tax difference is marginal. Whether they want to give it as buyback or dividend, they can do it in any way but for minority shareholders this is positive as tax incidence will be lower in case of capital gains vs earlier regime where buybacks were taxed similar to dividends. For companies that have higher promoter holding and healthy cash balance, demand for their shares could be higher considering the possibility of a buyback," said Karan Uppal, lead analyst for IT services at Phillip Capital.

In the past two years, TCS, Infosys, and Wipro spent ₹18,000 crore, ₹17,000 crore, and ₹12,000 crore on buybacks, respectively.

The top five IT services companies have stated that their policy of returning cash to shareholders remains unchanged even as they invest in new technologies, mergers and acquisitions to make themselves future-ready.

Who is a promoter? Experts said the new norms may create ambiguity in terms of which investors make the cut as the promoter, especially in unlisted companies.

For listed companies, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) defines a promoter under its Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations).

“For unlisted companies, promoter will mean promoter as defined under Companies Act or any person who holds directly or indirectly more than 10% in the company, making the definition wide,” said Gouri Puri, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.